Police have identified the victims of Wednesday’s fatal crash that snarled Interstate 95 traffic.

The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and two cars, happened about 4:40 a.m. on I-95 near the Centreport Parkway exit in Stafford County.

One person who died in the crash was Fredericksburg resident Johnathon L. Booth, 50. He died at the scene, Virginia State Police said in a news release. The driver in another vehicle, Kevin M. Paddeu, a 67-year-old from Quinton, also died at the scene, according to police.

Booth was driving a Nissan Altima and Paddeu was driving a Subaru Forrester. Each was wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

The State Police said the crash happened when a northbound 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer in the center lane attempted to change to the right lane and hit the Nissan. The impact forced both vehicles into the left lane, where both collided with the Subaru. The three vehicles ran off the left side of the interstate and crashed into the guardrail, with the tractor-trailer overturning and landing on top of both cars, police said.

The tractor-trailer driver, Wheelman G. Andrews, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Mary Washington Hospital. The 58-year-old Carrolton resident was wearing a seat belt, police said.

Andrews faces a charge of reckless driving. He was taken to the magistrates office and released on an unsecured bond.