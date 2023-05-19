Get out those cowbells, cheerleaders who plan to line Fredericksburg streets on Sunday morning.

The runners are coming. More than 5,000 are expected to take part in various Marine Corps Historic Half events, and traffic closures and delays are coming with them.

Sunday events begin at 6 a.m. and include three races: the Historic Half Marathon, 13.1 miles; Semper 5ive, 5 miles; and Devil Dog Double, 18.1 miles.

Half-marathoners and Devil Doggers will begin at the starting line, on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the intersection with Gordon W. Shelton Drive. Semper 5ivers will take off from James Monroe High School.

While the fastest half-marathoners will finish in an hour and change — and the last participants will be done by 10 a.m. — traffic closures, and delays, will go well beyond that time.

Most notably, the northbound lanes of Carl D. Silver Parkway from Fall Hill Avenue to Gordon Shelton Drive will be closed from 4 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from Shelton Drive to Hospitality Lane from 4 at 10 a.m.

There will be no entrance to Gordon Shelton Drive from Carl D. Silver Parkway to Celebrate Virginia until 10:30 a.m.

Rolling closures will start at 5:30 a.m. along the course, which runs from Central Park to Cowan Boulevard, then Keeneland and Woodland Roads to William Street. The trail continues onto Sunken Road, Kenmore Avenue, Washington Avenue, Prince Edward Street, Princess Anne Street, Caroline and Sophia Street, then onto Riverside Drive, Fall Hill Avenue, Mary Washington Boulevard and Hospital Drive.

Runners may feel like they need medical assistance as they tackle Hospital Hill, a half-mile segment in which the elevation doubles from 100 feet to 200 feet. It’s in the middle of a 2-mile segment that eventually peaks at Cowan Boulevard, according to the Marine Corps Marathon Organization.

Even so, the pace may be quicker for runners than motorists. The Marine Corps says anyone trying to navigate Fredericksburg roads near the course should expect delays from 4–11 a.m.

Weekend activities get started Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. with the opening ceremony at the Expo Center, which also has a Healthy Lifestyle Expo on Friday from 4–8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Expo will feature athletic wear, endurance and recovery products, items from Virginia-based small businesses, giveaways and selfie photo opportunities. Attendees will get the chance to sign a special cheer banner from the City of Fredericksburg and meet representatives from military-related organizations and other running events from around the region.

On Sunday morning, participants and spectators can park in the Central Park shopping complex and walk to the Historic Half starting line. Semper 5ive participants can park in the same complex and catch a free shuttle to their starting line at JMHS.

Shuttles will pick up runners on Hospitality Lane, near the Hilton Garden Inn, from 4–5:15 a.m. Any spectators who accompany their runners to the high school will have to find their own transportation back to the finish line in Central Park.

More information, course maps and other details are available online at marinemarathon.com/event/historic-half-marathon.

Also, limited spots are available for those interested in running on Saturday. Registration is available at marinemarathon.com.