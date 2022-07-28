Traffic pattern adjustment coming to U.S. 17 interchange with I-95

Drivers using the U.S. 17 interchange with Interstate 95 in Stafford County can expect a traffic pattern change next week.

A new off-ramp for southbound I–95 traffic is set to open Tuesday, according to a Virginia Department of Transportation news release.

The work is part of the 10-mile, $595 million express lanes extension that will take the toll lanes from the Garrisonville area to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. The project will also add new access points at U.S. 17, Courthouse Road and Quantico.

The new U.S. 17 ramp from southbound I–95 will start just north of the Truslow Road overpass, about a half mile before the I–95 “decision point” where through lanes and local lanes split, according to VDOT. Exiting traffic will stay right for the interchange to U.S. 17 where ramps will take traffic headed in either direction on the highway.

The new ramp changes will impact traffic using the Rappahannock River crossing, which separates through- and local traffic heading south.

“The permanent traffic pattern will divide local traffic between Route 17 and Route 3 at an earlier point to reduce merging and weaving approaching the exit 133 (U.S. 17) interchange,” stated local VDOT spokesperson Darragh Frye. “Southbound travelers seeking Route 17 will be divided by a concrete barrier before the division of local and through lanes.”

Traffic that takes the U.S. 17 ramp will not be able to continue on the local lanes past the interchange.

When the new ramp opens, crews will remove the temporary stoplight signal for exiting traffic headed on U.S. 17 toward U.S. 1. That traffic will stay left and use the loop ramp to exit. Traffic heading north toward Fauquier County will stay right and use the loop to merge onto U.S. 17.

The express lanes have been under construction since the 29-mile stretch of revamped HOV lanes opened in December 2014 as the electronically tolled express lanes, running from State Route 610 in Stafford north to the Beltway.

Soon after the toll lanes opened, there were merge problems at the Stafford exits.

A short-term, 2-mile extension was built, followed by the work on the current extension, which started in 2019 and is expected to open in late 2023.

The extension project fell a year behind schedule as toll-lane operator Transurban and contractor Branch–Flatiron Joint Venture landed in arbitration over a dispute regarding soil conditions and problems obtaining supplies.