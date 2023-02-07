People trying to get into Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, or driving around the King George County base this week and next, may see more traffic on the roads, an increase in emergency vehicles and even additional aircraft overhead.

It’s all part of a planned drill called Exercise Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2023 and not in response to any specific threat, according to a news release. The exercise is being conducted on naval bases and installations throughout the continental United States through Feb. 17.

Particularly this Friday, residents in the area of the base and those going to businesses on Dahlgren Road between Potomac Drive and the facility may experience delays.

“Please be patient with responders as they work through the training evolution,” the press release states.

Various scenarios are planned to test the training and readiness of Navy security personnel to respond to simulated incidents. Measures have been taken to avoid disruptions to operations, but people around Dahlgren should expect more traffic at the gates, more emergency vehicles, including those from the King George Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency, and potential air operations.

For more information about the exercise, contact 540/284-0129.