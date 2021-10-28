Train strikes tractor–trailer in Caroline; no injuries

FROM STAFF REPORTS

A train collided with a tractor–trailer that was stuck on the railroad tracks in Caroline County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

A tractor–trailer was headed north on Penola Road in Caroline when it became stuck while crossing the railroad tracks, police said.

The driver exited the tractor–trailer before a freight train headed east struck the vehicle about 3 p.m. The train did not derail and no injuries were reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.