A study looking into a new bridge over the Rappahannock River was adopted by the Fredericksburg region’s transportation planning committee this week.

The study aims to find long-term solutions — in this case, a new Rappahannock River bridge west of Interstate 95 — to congestion in the Fredericksburg region, where traffic jams are routinely caused by backups on the interstate.

The Policy Committee for the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization adopted the study at its Monday night meeting as part of its consent agenda.

There was no discussion about the study, but it has been a hot transportation topic since FAMPO introduced it in December.

In May, the policy committee held a public hearing on the study. The committee voted to open a 30-day public comment period in order to move the study into a federal phase called the National Environmental Policy Act.

Stafford County and Fredericksburg officials, who requested the crossing study late last year, voted to adopt the study and the $685,000 to fund it.

Spotsylvania County officials do not support the crossing study. The county’s Board of Supervisors sent a letter to FAMPO opposing the effort. Spotsylvania representatives on the FAMPO Policy Committee, Jacob Lane and Lori Hayes, voted against adopting the study and the funding Monday.

The crossing study’s summary says FAMPO, along with other regional and state officials, have tried over the years to solve two of the area’s transportation challenges: congestion spawned by “the fastest growing region in Virginia by regional population” and barriers blocking development of a typical interconnected grid system of roads between Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The study identifies two key barriers to building a local road grid system, saying that I–95 and the Rappahannock River “factor into all regional transportation planning efforts."

The river crossing study also cites a FAMPO freight traffic summit report produced this year that determined the region’s I–95 corridor has the heaviest freight truck traffic in the state. In addition, the crossing study adds that FAMPO’s research has identified I–95 at the Rappahannock River as the worst freight traffic bottleneck in the state.

The study identified five options, with all but one including a new bridge spanning the Rappahannock.

The four bridge options would carry the span from the area of the U.S. 17/I–95 interchange in Stafford to Celebrate Virginia in Fredericksburg. The estimated cost of the project ranges from $25 million to $221.4 million.

Some residents in Stafford communities that would be impacted by a new bridge have spoken against it. Other area residents have spoken in favor of a new crossing, saying there is too much traffic congestion in a region that continues to grow.