Transportation problems plague Stafford students' return

A shortage of bus drivers, communication difficulties and heavy traffic at school entrances have plagued the reopening of Stafford County Public Schools this week.
Parents have reported students waiting hours for a morning bus and not returning home until early evening. Some said their children have no assigned bus at all.
Arcadio Trevino, the parent of a senior at Colonial Forge High School, said his son arrived at the bus stop in Austin Ridge for a 9 a.m. pickup Monday. At 11 a.m., he called his mother to tell her he was still waiting.
Trevino’s wife left work to take her son to school. That evening, he didn’t get home until 5:30 p.m., even though students were dismissed at 3:30 p.m.
“I thought it was a hiccup and would go away,” Trevino said.
But on Tuesday, Trevino’s son called his mother at 10:30 a.m. to say he was still waiting for a bus.
“We called transportation, and they said, ‘Tell him not to wait, there is no bus. Go pick him up. We do not have a driver for that route,’” Trevino said.
Neither Trevino, who works in Chantilly, nor his wife could leave work to take their son to school on Tuesday, so he missed the second day of school. On Wednesday, Trevino took the day off so he could take his son to school and pick him up.
“But I can’t afford to keep missing days of work,” Trevino said. “[My son] is very sad because after spending a year at home, he’s very eager to go and finish his last year of school, but he is finding all these obstacles.”
Susan Keddie, the mother of a sophomore at a county high school, said her daughter has experienced similar issues.
“We are a ‘second-run’ bus, meaning we have no dedicated bus, and so far, at least, no updates in the bus app to see when the bus they get around to sending for us might finally show up,” Keddie wrote in a letter to the School Board.
“And when school ends, all the kids (and there are A LOT) without a bus are sent to the gym, where I can’t imagine much social distancing is happening, to wait for some unknown amount of time for a bus to show up.”
On Monday night, Stafford schools Superintendent Scott Kizner sent a letter to the community apologizing for the problems.
“Today, Stafford County Public Schools planned transportation for 26,000 students. While our first day back to school was a success in many ways, transportation was a challenge and for that we apologize,” the letter said. “We are aware of the problems that occurred and are evaluating our procedures to ensure transportation runs more smoothly as we move forward every day.”
The School Board heard an update on the transportation challenges at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Chris Fulmer, assistant superintendent of finance and administration, the transportation department is short at least 42 bus drivers. Six drivers resigned last week and 13 office staff and substitute drivers are completing daily routes.
“That puts us at risk when there is a call-out, and there was one this morning,” Fulmer told the board.
Some drivers are assigned double runs, but the buses must be cleaned between each load of students, which adds to delays, he said.
In addition, traffic in and out of school properties has been worse this year, Fulmer said, possibly because parents have opted to drive their children to school due to concerns about the virus.
Kizner said he observed a bus take 20 minutes to move 100 yards at Park Ridge Elementary this week.
Fulmer said the division planned to transport 26,000 students to school via 190 simultaneous bus routes, but “observed many empty seats” this week.
“There are too many buses with small ridership issues,” he said. “We have to consolidate.”
Fulmer said the division sent out a “bus opt-out” form earlier this summer, but received few responses.
“We are looking at an ‘opt-in’ approach in the future,” Fulmer said. “We’ve heard from a lot of principals who support that and want to do that now.”
Administration recommended using an opt-in approach—in which bus transportation would only be provided to families that indicate their need for it—on May 11, along with other plans for returning to five-day, in-person learning this school year.
Families would have had a June 28 deadline to opt-in to transportation.
However, School Board members said they believed the division has an obligation to provide transportation to every child, so the opt-in approach was revised to an opt-out approach.
Administration also revised the daily school schedule after board members—and the community—expressed concerns with an elementary start time of 7:30 a.m. or 8:05 a.m. and high school end time of 4:05 p.m.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board member Sarah Chase said she wonders if pushing for a revision of those proposed times contributed to the current transportation problems.
“We asked that elementary start a little later and that high school end a little earlier, and staff likes to please the board,” she said. “Maybe we inadvertently put more pressure [on transportation] that exacerbated this problem.”
Minutes from the May 18 board meeting reflect that member Pamela Yeung noted that “padding” for bus turnaround time had been removed from the revised daily schedule and questioned whether transportation would be able to get students to school and home on time.
According to the minutes, then-Director of Transportation Barry Sudduth told the board that “he and his team [had] looked at the plan very carefully.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Kizner told board members that their decision not to accept the initial recommended schedule or the opt-in approach “impacted” current problems.
Board member Patricia Healy said she thinks administration should have communicated better.
“If we had any idea this was coming, I didn’t get the memo,” she said. “The memo I got was, it’s under control.”
Fulmer presented both short- and long-term solutions to transportation issues Tuesday.
He said 13 bus drivers are in training and 14 more will begin training next week.
Among other short-term solutions are improved communication to families, consolidation of routes with low ridership, traffic control and improved loading and unloading efficiency.
Proposed long-term solutions include bus driver recruitment, transportation opt-in and more IT support staff.
Kizner on Tuesday asked for a measure of patience from the community.
“Yesterday was Day 1, today is Day 2,” he said. “We have a lot more students this year than last year and the year prior and many are new to Stafford County schools. Things will go slower.
“We want to make sure children are on the right bus and then we have the multiple responsibilities for contact tracing and health mitigation, which means we’re cleaning the buses in between routes, which also slows things down. These are not excuses but reality.”
Students in Fredericksburg returned to school on Tuesday and buses were delayed in the afternoon. Deputy Superintendent Matt Eberhardt said he expects the delays to continue for the next few days as the school year gets started, but he said there are no staff shortages and all 37 bus routes are covered by an assigned bus and driver.
Eberhardt said the city school system has no substitute bus drivers at the moment, but six are in training.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele