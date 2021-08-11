Transportation problems plague Stafford students' return

A shortage of bus drivers, communication difficulties and heavy traffic at school entrances have plagued the reopening of Stafford County Public Schools this week.

Parents have reported students waiting hours for a morning bus and not returning home until early evening. Some said their children have no assigned bus at all.

Arcadio Trevino, the parent of a senior at Colonial Forge High School, said his son arrived at the bus stop in Austin Ridge for a 9 a.m. pickup Monday. At 11 a.m., he called his mother to tell her he was still waiting.

Trevino’s wife left work to take her son to school. That evening, he didn’t get home until 5:30 p.m., even though students were dismissed at 3:30 p.m.

“I thought it was a hiccup and would go away,” Trevino said.

But on Tuesday, Trevino’s son called his mother at 10:30 a.m. to say he was still waiting for a bus.

“We called transportation, and they said, ‘Tell him not to wait, there is no bus. Go pick him up. We do not have a driver for that route,’” Trevino said.