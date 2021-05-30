Trash trips down since decal program started in Spotsylvania

During a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Supervisor David Ross said the report confirmed the validity of the ordinance.

“This question of whether we needed it or not … boy, we did have a problem. If that doesn’t say we had a problem of other people, non-county residents, using our landfills, I don’t know what does,” Ross said.

County staff reported earlier this year that residents from localities with dump fees were using Spotsylvania’s free refuse sites. Fredericksburg and Stafford charge $120 per year or $4 per visit to use the Rappahannock Regional Landfill they share.

In January, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors voted to require decals to dump trash at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston Landfill. The county initially planned to charge $3 per decal, but residents complained and the county then decided to give decals to residents, with a cap of five per person.

Ross noted that the staff report cited rumors of decals being sold for up to $100.

“Clearly, we need some teeth to crack down on anybody who’s lying, cheating or stealing out there in Spotsylvania County, which is what this is,” he said.