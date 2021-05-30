Trash trips down since decal program started in Spotsylvania

Early results of Spotsylvania County’s fledgling trash decal program highlight two things: Out-of-county residents were likely using the free convenience center sites and the program still needs tweaking.
Data so far shows hundreds of fewer visits to the county landfill and convenience sites, according to a staff report. Staff also reported altercations over the decals and rumors of extra decals being sold.
“There have been some isolated incidents involving verbal altercations at the county convenience centers, but none of those occurrences resulted in any injuries or charges,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said.
The decal program, requiring residents to place stickers on their vehicle windshields to use the county sites, was approved earlier this year and went into effect May 1.
Comparing site visits between the month of April and May 1-25, county data show an average daily decrease of 649 trips, with a total estimated monthly drop of 18,172 visits to county sites.
According to the staff report, 800 fewer cars visited the Chancellor convenience center per day between May 1 and May 20; Mine Road site visits dropped from 240 a day to 127; and the Berkeley counts dropped from 188 per day to 160.
Between May 14 and May 20, workers at the Chancellor site turned away 400 visitors without decals and 541 cars at all of the other sites.
During a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, Supervisor David Ross said the report confirmed the validity of the ordinance.
“This question of whether we needed it or not … boy, we did have a problem. If that doesn’t say we had a problem of other people, non-county residents, using our landfills, I don’t know what does,” Ross said.
County staff reported earlier this year that residents from localities with dump fees were using Spotsylvania’s free refuse sites. Fredericksburg and Stafford charge $120 per year or $4 per visit to use the Rappahannock Regional Landfill they share.
In January, the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors voted to require decals to dump trash at any of the county’s 12 convenience centers and the Livingston Landfill. The county initially planned to charge $3 per decal, but residents complained and the county then decided to give decals to residents, with a cap of five per person.
Ross noted that the staff report cited rumors of decals being sold for up to $100.
“Clearly, we need some teeth to crack down on anybody who’s lying, cheating or stealing out there in Spotsylvania County, which is what this is,” he said.
The county has no proof of people scalping refuse decals, according to the staff report, but it spurred officials to consider punishment for residents caught selling their decal to someone who lives outside the county.
County officials are drafting changes to the ordinance to allow enforcement for violations of the decal program.
County Attorney Karl Holsten said violations of the ordinance could be made a Class 1 misdemeanor. Such misdemeanors carry penalties of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine.
The board voted, 7–0, to hold a public hearing on changes to the ordinance. The hearing could be held as early as the next meeting, June 22.
Supervisor Chris Yakabouski, who has been critical of the decal program, asked if any other changes were going to be made. He wondered how the county will deal with residents who rent vehicles, such as a U-Haul, to carry heavy refuse to the convenience centers.
Ben Loveday, assistant county administrator, said anyone using a box truck is considered commercial use and has to pay a fee.
