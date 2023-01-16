Treatment helped with harmful algae in Lake Anna

Lake Anna has been plagued by harmful algae blooms the past five summers, resulting in no-swim advisories for certain areas of the lake.

The persistent algae bloom problem resulted in the lake, along with six other bodies of water, being added to the Virginia’s impaired waterways list in 2022.

After years of frustration with the algae blooms, efforts were launched last year to treat parts of the 13,000-acre, man-made lake, a popular recreational destination that also cools the Dominion Energy North Anna nuclear power plant.

At last week’s Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting, Lake Anna Civic Association board of directors President Greg Baker gave an update on the treatment efforts, saying there were some promising results.

LACA was able to perform the treatment on the lake because of a robust fundraising campaign last year, adding that they are pursuing more proactive efforts to battle the algae blooms in 2023.

“People were willing to put their money where their mouth was,” he said of the 2022 fundraising efforts that totaled $135,000 — well over their goal.

LACA used the money to test a new hydrogen peroxide-based treatment aimed at fighting the algae blooms, which appear when nitrogen and phosphorus pollution combine with warm water temperatures, leading to toxins that threaten the health of people, pets, fish and shellfish. Some harmful algae blooms are caused by cyanobacteria that can cause skin rashes, stomach illness, vomiting and diarrhea.

Baker said the first site they tested, on the Upper Pamunkey branch, “was very, very successful. We hit it before the algae blooms occurred. Then we hit it again in July. Then we hit it again in August.”

While that area was under a no-swim advisory, DEQ doesn’t test in there, Baker said. But LACA does test that area, and he said the treatment eradicated the algae blooms.

Baker said they got mixed results in other areas they treated, possibly because they couldn’t start treating those spots until the algae blooms had already appeared. He said they stopped treating those areas, which allowed them to save around $50,000.

LACA decided to use the remaining funds to hire a legislative organization to work with state lawmakers to help request funding “to actually do something about harmful algae blooms at the lake,” Baker said. “No more testing. No more studies. But actually do some remediation and mitigation.”

Baker added that they have been working with state lawmakers and Gov. Glenn Youngkin. He said the governor’s office was responsive and willing to help, but it was too late to make it on the governor’s budget.

Yet, he said area delegates and senators have “agreed to apply a budget amendment for $1 million specifically to treat harmful algae blooms on Lake Anna.”

That effort will still need legislative approval, Baker said. He asked the board to put the issue on its next meeting agenda showing support for the funding.

“It’s a bipartisan effort — nothing particularly Republican or Democrat about clean water,” he said.

Baker added that LACA will launch another fundraising campaign this year.

They hope to raise $50,000 to use an “ultrasonic technology — basically, equipment that sends sound waves out,” he said. “It causes the algae to not be able to go up and down in the water. Therefore it can’t get sun, dies and floats to the bottom. So we’re really excited about the various efforts.”