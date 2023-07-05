A tree fell on some swimmers in the Rappahannock River, but no injuries were reported.

Stafford County sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews rushed to the Falmouth Beach at 4:18 p.m. Tuesday after reports that a tree fell on swimmers in the river, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Rescue crews were given “conflicting reports on the number of swimmers involved” at the popular Rappahannock River spot next to the Falmouth Bridge. Deputies believed a person might have been trapped by the tree underwater, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A drone was used to get an overhead video and a dive team was alerted. The dive team searched through the limbs of the tree beneath the water, but they found no one.

The Sheriff’s Office said all the swimmers were able to free themselves without anyone suffering serious injuries.

Medics at the scene checked on the swimmers, who declined treatment.