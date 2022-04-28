Trial in Spotsylvania FOIA case postponed

The trial date for members of the Spotsylvania School Board who are accused of violating Virginia's Freedom of Information Act has been rescheduled from Friday to a yet-to-be announced date later this spring or early summer.

There is a placeholder date of May 31, but it is subject to change, according to a Facebook post by the Edwards Law Firm, which is representing plaintiff Makaila Keyes, the former student who is bringing the suit against School Board Chair Kirk Twigg, Vice Chair April Gillespie and members Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail.

The trial, to be held in Spotsylvania General District Court, will determine whether the four board members violated Keyes's rights under FOIA by failing to hold a proper vote to go into a closed session during the Jan. 11 meeting.

The reason for the postponement, according to the law firm's post, is so the trial can be preceded by an appeal to be heard in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on several other claims brought by Keyes—namely that the four board members also violated FOIA by presenting an agenda that had not been made available to the public in advance and by not letting the public know of the board's intent to hold a closed meeting.

Those claims were dismissed in March by General District Court judge John Martin "for lack of precedent," according to the Edwards Law Firm.

According to the firm's post, postponing the trial to after the appeal "essentially boils down to efficiency, so that assuming the appeal is successful, all claims may be tried in one hearing."

The appeal is scheduled for May 27 at 9 a.m. in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

