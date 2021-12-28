 Skip to main content
Truck crashes into house in King George
Truck crashes into house in King George

Box truck hits house

A box truck ran off the road and struck a house in King George County on Monday afternoon.

 CHRISTOPHER WIGGINS

Two people were injured when a box truck ran into a house in King George County on Monday afternoon.

At 1:34 p.m., the box truck ran off Chatham Drive, “struck a parked car in the driveway and struck the residence,” Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in an email.

She said no one was at the home when the crash happened.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

