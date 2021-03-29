Truck fire shuts down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania

A fire involving an 18-wheeler has shut down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County this afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it crashed and caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. just south of the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvania. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, but all lanes of the interstate are currently shut down, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

VDOT said its crews are traveling to the scene to assist with traffic control and establishing a detour route along U.S. 1.

Major travel delays on I-95 are anticipated to extend through the evening rush hour in the Fredericksburg area. VDOT said travelers can also anticipate significant delays on U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area, and other regional corridors.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.