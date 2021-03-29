 Skip to main content
Truck fire shuts down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania
Truck fire shuts down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania

A fire involving an 18-wheeler has shut down Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County this afternoon.

Virginia State Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it crashed and caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. just south of the Massaponax exit in Spotsylvania. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, but all lanes of the interstate are currently shut down, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. 

VDOT said its crews are traveling to the scene to assist with traffic control and establishing a detour route along U.S. 1.

Major travel delays on I-95 are anticipated to extend through the evening rush hour in the Fredericksburg area. VDOT said travelers can also anticipate significant delays on U.S. 1 in the Fredericksburg area, and other regional corridors.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

