Trucker charged in Stafford road-rage incident
Primus Davis

A Manassas man was arrested over the weekend in southern Stafford County after a road rage incident that involved a firearm, authorities said.

Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies responded to a disturbance at 2:24 p.m. Sunday at the Blue Beacon Truck Wash at 61 South Gateway Drive. He said Deputy B.W. Gildea determined that a suspect driving a tractor–trailer had brandished a handgun at another truck wash customer after a dispute occurred inside the business.

The suspect was annoyed how long it was taking the victim to move his vehicle through the line, Kimmitz said.

According to Kimmitz, a witness to the incident stopped his vehicle in front of the tractor–trailer and told the suspect to wait for law enforcement officers to arrive on the scene. Instead, the suspect used his rig to push the vehicle out of his way and drove away onto U.S. 17, Kimmitz said.

Gildea located the semi, stopped on the shoulder of road near Interstate 95, where the driver was arrested.

Primus Davis, 49, of Manassas,  was charged with felony hit and run and brandishing a firearm. He was transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail and released after posting a $1,000 secure bond.

James Scott Baron: 540-374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

