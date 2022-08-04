Trucks prohibited on Austin Ridge Drive in Stafford

Big trucks are prohibited from using Austin Ridge Drive in North Stafford.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday that it posted signs along the 1.9-mile road restricting through-trucks from using Austin Ridge Drive between Courthouse and Mine roads.

The restriction applies to any truck or truck and trailer or semi-trailer combination, except a pickup or panel truck, according to state code.

Alternate routes for the restricted trucks includes Mine and Courthouse roads, according to VDOT.

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors requested the restriction late last year.

The board, and the Austin Ridge neighborhood, was opposed to through-trucks using the two-lane road, which connects more than a dozen neighborhood streets and has a school along the route.

The county based its through-truck restriction request on its Residential Traffic Management Program, which according to a county report, is "designed to restrict commercial and/or industrial truck traffic in residential areas in an effort to promote the health, safety, and welfare of citizens without creating an undue hardship on any user of the transportation network."

VDOT conducted a study and determined alternate routes on Courthouse and Mine roads were better suited for trucks "because the geometric features allow for safer navigation and physical maneuvering compared to the proposed restricted route."