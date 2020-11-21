'Truly a miracle:' Family, rescuers, doctors help Spotsylvania man survive catastrophic heart issues

Rai put a stent in the artery that had caused the massive heart attack, and Prasad helped do the same to a second one. They also put in a balloon pump to support his heartbeat and blood pressure. Billy was sedated, with a tube down his throat and hooked to a ventilator, which breathed for him.

About 10:30 p.m., the cardiologists updated Sarah and suggested there could be neurological damage. Billy’s heart had stopped beating, again, during the procedure.

“I wasn’t very optimistic about him making it through the night,” she recalled. “I thought: Even if he does pull through, is he going to be brain dead?”

She went home. When her phone rang at 1 a.m., she expected the worst.

Instead, two nurses were on the line, sounding surprisingly upbeat.

They told her Billy had awakened and was quite unhappy about having a tube down his throat. Even though doctors wanted him sedated through the night to rest his heart, “he’s not having it,” they said. He wanted to talk to his wife—and he was adamant about it.

The nurses put him on speaker and he said, “Hi, hon,” as if he’d been delayed in traffic.