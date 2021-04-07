 Skip to main content
Truslow Road bridge over I-95 to open Friday
Truslow Road bridge over I-95 to open Friday

Truslow Road (copy)

Truslow Road in Stafford County will close at the bridge over Interstate 95 on Monday, Jan. 27, weather permitting, for construction of a new overpass as part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

A little more than a year after the Stafford County Truslow Road overpass was closed and demolished, the span is set to be re-opened on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced the scheduled opening on Wednesday.

The bridge over Interstate 95 is set to open Friday afternoon, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a new release. A flagging crew will direct traffic through the newly opened section of Truslow Road.

The new span is “longer and slightly wider, with two travel lanes and expanded road shoulders,” Frye said.

The bridge replacement took longer than expected because more work was needed to install the bridge foundation. Weather delays during the winter also slowed the project, according to Frye.

The bridge work is part of the express lanes extension project on I-95.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

