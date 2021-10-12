'Truth decay' keeps ex-U.S. intelligence chief up at night

“Clapper is the best example of a servant leader I know,” Zitz added. “He was always accessible to everyone who worked for him. He sought out the underdogs and the people whose voices had not been heard, and he acted on their ideas and concerns.”

President Barack Obama said, “[Clapper] possesses a quality that I value in all my advisers: A willingness to tell leaders what we need to know even if it’s not what we want to hear.”

Asked to comment on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after America’s 20-year-long war there, Clapper said “it came as no surprise that President Biden did what he did.”

Clapper, who spent six and a half years in the Obama administration, noted that Biden as vice president had opposed a prolonged U.S. presence in Afghanistan.

“There was probably no elegant way to withdraw,” he said. “There was bound to be some confusion and some chaos, in any event.”

The pullout could have been planned better, and done more gradually over a longer period, he said: “Could the withdrawal have been done better? I think so.”

Russia