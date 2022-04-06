Turf fields coming in fall for Colonial Forge and North Stafford high schools

Colonial Forge and North Stafford high school athletes will practice and play on artificial turf fields at their schools beginning this fall, thanks mostly to the efforts of two former educators who fought for the upgrades beginning earlier this year.

Carol Lysher, a retired educator and former instructional coordinator for health, physical education and driver education for Stafford County schools, and Margaret Lowry, a former North Stafford High School teacher, counselor, athletic director and girls’ basketball coach, began their artificial turf campaign in early January. They hoped to bring the two high schools in line with the county’s three other high schools, which have enjoyed artificial turf fields at their outdoor stadiums for years. Lysher and Lowry became familiar faces at county School Board and Board of Supervisors meetings.

“It’s time to catch up to today’s standards,” Lowry said. “These two schools deserve the same opportunities on quality fields as the three high schools that have had a turf field for the past seven and eight years.”

On Tuesday, Lysher said she would not be fighting for turf fields at Colonial Forge and North Stafford high schools if it was not for a "parity issue" that both she and Lowry say exists among students within the county.

"We have the haves and the have-nots for the last eight years," Lysher said. "Parity is ensuring access to the same opportunities. Parity is a level playing field. The point of parity is not for dominance or luxury, just equal footing."

Mark Coleman, athletic director at North Stafford High School, told supervisors Tuesday it costs about $20,000 annually to maintain the grass fields at the high school and said it’s time to bring the same standards to North Stafford and Colonial Forge as every high school in the region enjoys.

"This is the norm now, this isn't a luxury," Coleman said.

Although Coleman said schools have adapted academically for students in terms of technology, the same focus has not been placed on the tools student athletes need to succeed.

"In today's world, would you or anyone say to a student that they couldn't have their smart device? It's what's done, it's how we've adapted,” Coleman said. “So would we take that academic aspect and say that that's different from the athletic aspect, which impacts almost half the students at our high schools in athletics?"

Earlier this month, the School Board approved a contract with FieldTurf USA to install turf fields at the two remaining Stafford high schools for a combined price of $3 million, contingent on approval from supervisors. On Tuesday, budget director Andrea Light told supervisors the $3 million tab could be fully funded with $1.5 million from construction proffers from the Whitson Woods and Winding Creek subdivisions for North Stafford High School and $1.5 million in construction proffers from the Liberty Knolls West and Westgate subdivisions for Colonial Forge High School. Even though proffers for the North Stafford work still have not been completely collected by the county, Light told supervisors the money for North Stafford's turf would be initially funded by the county’s reserve funds.

Although supervisors approved the transaction by a 6–1 vote, Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen objected, saying more “equity and parity” could be achieved by upgrading and rehabilitating North Stafford High Schools' performing arts department.

In October 2018, an architectural study was prepared for county schools which would have added more space and renovated adjoining rooms and spaces in North Stafford High School's art wing for $5.7 million. Allen said the $3 million for turf fields could have pushed the art wing project at least halfway to completion. Allen also said there are other immediate needs in county schools, including addressing the presence of asbestos at Edward E. Drew Middle and the sewage backup problems at Harwood Elementary.

"North Stafford literally has an arts wing where our students have to physically leave the building to enter back into a classroom" Allen said. "That is more of a safety issue than them necessarily being on a turf field."

Although Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary did not view the turf project for the two high schools as “time sensitive” for a vote Tuesday night as did supervisors Meg Bohmke, Tom Coen, Darrell English, Crystal Vanuch and Pamela Yeung, Gary ultimately voted in favor of the project, with some reservation.

“We have elementary schools that have sewage in the hallways, we have elementary schools that have asbestos in the walls,” Gary said. “I understand the use of the word parity to be something different, so while I believe this is important, I just don't give it the weight that some other people may, and I think we will get to it in due time. For me, right now it is not that time."

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

