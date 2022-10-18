Two companies eye Stafford for solar farms

Stafford County supervisors have asked the Planning Commission to study what impact solar facilities might have on the community after two out-of-state companies filed applications to build separate solar facilities in the southern portion of the county.

"For Stafford County, this is something new,” said Planning Commission Chair Kristen Barnes. “We don't have anything like this in Stafford County."

The Planning Commission is now expected to develop amendments to the county’s comprehensive plan and local codes in an effort to update the standards for solar and energy storage facilities in the county. The commission is expected to present its findings to supervisors by Jan. 17.

Barnes said between now and then, the Planning Commission will examine environmental impacts, emergency response and safety concerns, effects on county residents and much more.

"My bottom line is, is it good for Stafford, period," Barnes said.

Although a proposed solar farm is new for Stafford, it’s a form of alternative energy that communities across the state have focused on since 2020, when former Gov. Ralph Northam signed the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which sparked investments in solar installations throughout Virginia. That law requires the two largest electric utilities in the state—Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power—to become “carbon free” by 2045 and 2050, respectively.

Since Northam signed the law, 51 local governmental authorities have been approached to build large-scale solar installations in their jurisdictions and 44 have already approved applications for similar facilities, as reported in a recent survey by the University of Virginias’ Weldon Cooper Center and the Virginia Department of Energy.

Locally, Kinglet Solar of Santa Monica, California, filed a conditional use permit in July with Stafford officials to build a 183-acre community solar facility on the north side of Truslow Road between Virginia Avenue and Locust Street. The facility is expected to eventually bring power to 660 shared solar subscribers.

“Kinglet is intended for inclusion in Dominion’s shared solar program, which allows low-income households to subscribe to electricity generated by the facility and save money on their utility bills,” Patrick Harper, project developer for Kinglet, wrote in an email.

Harper, who said his company has offices in Washington as well as Asheville and Durham, North Carolina, said Kinglet is also developing “community-scale” projects in 10 other Virginia locations.

“Our transmission team has previously developed projects in Powhatan and Chesterfield counties,” he wrote. “Both of these facilities are currently part of Dominion’s solar fleet.”

Jack Wilson, a representative with Dominion Energy, said the shared solar program is an opportunity for customers who want solar power for their home but are unable to install panels of their own.

“For example, it’s a good fit for customers who live in apartment buildings, shaded areas, or who do not have enough space on their property to install a solar array,” Wilson said.

Under Dominion's shared solar program, customers purchase a subscription in a shared solar facility and receive a bill credit for the “proportional output of the solar facility attributable to that subscriber,” according to Dominion's website.

Orlando, Florida-based esaSolar Engineering, which is doing business in Halifax and Lunenburg counties as well as in Chesapeake, also submitted a July proposal to Stafford officials to build a solar facility on 36 acres at the corner of Enon and Truslow roads near the county’s new Musselman Park. A website of that project shows construction is expected to begin in 2024 to generate power for “approximately 600 low to moderate income homes as well as some businesses.”

Like the Kinglet project, Justin Vandenbroeck of esaSolar said the intention of his company’s Stafford facility is also to participate in Dominion's shared solar program.

Elsewhere, Spotsylvania County officials said they are nearing the end of the project construction phase at the massive solar facility that includes 1.8 million solar panels. The site, near Fawn Lake in the western part of the county, covers 3,500 acres and will feed 484 megawatts into the grid, making it perhaps the largest solar facility on the East Coast.

“The remaining items at the project are construction of their operations and maintenance facility and the closing out of environmental permits,” said county spokeswoman Michele McGinnis.

The sPower solar facility in Spotsylvania drew opposition beginning in 2018, when Utah-based Sustainable Power Group sought rezoning and special-use permits to build the facility that the county approved in 2019. Apple, Microsoft and the University of Richmond contracted to receive the electricity credits from that sprawling facility.

While McGinnis said no other solar facility requests have crossed her desk, in May of this year, Caroline County supervisors deferred a vote on four solar projects until next month. Like their peers in Stafford, county officials in Caroline are examining all issues of the proposals.

Last month, the Caroline County Board of Supervisors voted 6–0 to deny a special exemption permit for the Energix Racehorse Solar project on 145 acres off Quarters Road. About 30 residents living near the site signed a petition opposing the project. Caroline supervisors also denied a permit for CC Solar on a 1,600-acre parcel.

Mike Finchum, Caroline County’s director of planning, stated in an email that the Woodford Solar project goes to public hearing Nov. 10 and a decision on the Ladder Solar project, which has already had a public hearing, rests with county supervisors.

Finchum added that pending changes to Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality stormwater regulations are important considerations for leaders in Caroline County.

“So much so that the board is considering revocation of the previously approved solar regulations for both major and minor projects until any modifications at the state level are finalized,” Finchum wrote.

With two applications for solar facilities, Stafford’s Planning Commission will take a look at the pros and cons of solar facilities. Barnes said in addition to the Planning Commission looking at issues like the facilities’ impact on local residents, county ordinances and stormwater management, safety is also a key concern.

Billie Shelton, who serves on Stafford’s Planning Commission and is a lifetime member of the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the former fire chief at Fort Belvoir, said emergency access to these facilities is critical to minimize the impact on the surrounding community.

“We have to have access for emergency vehicles in and out, you have to have control of vegetation because invariably these things, eventually, the inverter could fail and start a little brush fire," Shelton said. "We're going to be looking at all of those things."

Shelton said the commission will also examine what happens when solar facilities in Stafford one day reach the end of their service life.

"Solar panels have a lifespan of about 15 to 20 years," Shelton said. "We’re going to look at what happens to the materials that are left in the decommissioning process."