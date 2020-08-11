Two COVID-19 cases reported at Spotsylvania County schools

Two positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered last week in Spotsylvania County schools.

School division spokesperson Rene Daniels said one case occurred at Wilderness Elementary and the other at Cedar Forest Elementary.

"SCPS worked with the Virginia Department of Health, who conducted contact tracing and reached out to individuals who were in close contact with the staff members," Daniels said in an email.

Maintenance staff conducted electrostatic cleaning of the affected buildings on Saturday and Sunday, Daniels said.

Teachers returned to school buildings last week to prepare for the upcoming school year, which begins virtually on Monday.

COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Stafford, Caroline and King George county schools in recent weeks.

As of Tuesday, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 3,690 cases. For the last seven days, an average of 6.7 percent of all COVID-19 tests given have been positive.

The total included 1,514 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,405 in Stafford County; 406 in Fredericksburg; 216 in Caroline County; and 149 in King George County.