Two COVID-19 cases reported at Spotsylvania County schools

Two positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered last week in Spotsylvania County schools.
School division spokesperson Rene Daniels said one case occurred at Wilderness Elementary and the other at Cedar Forest Elementary.
"SCPS worked with the Virginia Department of Health, who conducted contact tracing and reached out to individuals who were in close contact with the staff members," Daniels said in an email.
Maintenance staff conducted electrostatic cleaning of the affected buildings on Saturday and Sunday, Daniels said.
Teachers returned to school buildings last week to prepare for the upcoming school year, which begins virtually on Monday.
COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Stafford, Caroline and King George county schools in recent weeks.
As of Tuesday, there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District for a cumulative total of 3,690 cases. For the last seven days, an average of 6.7 percent of all COVID-19 tests given have been positive.
The total included 1,514 cases in Spotsylvania County; 1,405 in Stafford County; 406 in Fredericksburg; 216 in Caroline County; and 149 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there have been 1,012 cases in Culpeper County; 623 in Fauquier County; 230 in Orange County; and 213 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 996 new cases and 17 new deaths for a cumulative total of 101,745 cases and 2,344 deaths associated with COVID-19.
