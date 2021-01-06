Two die in Caroline car crash

Two people died in a single-vehicle Caroline County crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. on Route 301, just south of Doggetts Fork Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to state police, a northbound Ford Explorer "attempted to pass traffic in a no passing zone," then ran off the road to avoid oncoming southbound cars. The Explorer veered onto the shoulder and overturned, ending up against a tree.

The driver and passenger in the Explorer died at the scene.

The state police did not provide any details about the driver or passenger.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.