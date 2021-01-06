Two die in Caroline car crash

Two people died in a single-vehicle Caroline County crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. on Route 301, just south of Doggetts Fork Road.
Support Local Journalism
According to state police, a northbound Ford Explorer "attempted to pass traffic in a no passing zone," then ran off the road to avoid oncoming southbound cars. The Explorer veered onto the shoulder and overturned, ending up against a tree.
The driver and passenger in the Explorer died at the scene.
The state police did not provide any details about the driver or passenger.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.