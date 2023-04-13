Two dogs were killed but no people were hurt in a fire Thursday morning at a home in southern Stafford County, officials said.

Katie Brady, public information officer for Stafford Fire and Rescue, said the fire erupted just after 9 a.m. at a home on Leeland Road near the intersection with Deacon Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene about five minutes after receiving multiple 911 calls. The fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

Brady said the fire was caused by a cooking accident. Stafford firefighters were assisted by the Fredericksburg Fire Department.

One resident was home at the time and escaped unharmed. Four other residents were also displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.