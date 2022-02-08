Two dogs still recovering in Stafford animal cruelty case

Two malnourished dogs at the center of an ongoing animal cruelty case continue to recover, with veterinarians keeping a watchful eye on their progress, said Megan Hubbard, president of the Friends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

“They’re at the shelter, they’re being very well cared for, they’re receiving exactly what they need,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said although the dogs still have serious medical issues, they are improving, gaining weight and their energy levels have increased.

Both dogs “are responding well to treatment,” Hubbard said. “Although they are still at high risk for significant issues, they are doing as well as could be expected at this time.”

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said an investigation in the case began Jan. 25 when Deputy O.J. Hepperle, who is assigned to the Animal Control Division, arrived at a townhouse in England Run for a welfare check on a dog. There, Hepperle found an extremely thin 6-year-old mixed breed dog named Gracie, and in the backyard of the same home found Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull who was barely able to stand.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}