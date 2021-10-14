Two first-time candidates seek open Hartwood District School Board seat in Hartwood District

Hartwood District representative Holly Hazard is not seeking reelection to the Stafford County School Board this fall. Voters have a choice between first-time candidates Marc Broklawski and Alyssa Halstead.
Broklawski is a computer scientist with two children in Stafford County Public Schools. His wife teaches in Spotsylvania County Public Schools.
Halstead formerly worked in public health emergency preparedness planning in New York. She has a son who graduated last year from Stafford County schools as well as a daughter.
In an interview, Broklawski said the past 18 months of the pandemic have highlighted “how underfunded and under-resourced our schools are in good times, let alone challenging times.” He said Stafford schools are struggling because of “uncontrollable growth” in the county and that he would be an advocate for growth that is “smarter for students and not developers.”
“I think it’s important to have advocates speak up within the community, especially in elected positions, when schools are being directly impacted by growth,” Broklawski said. “That’s the role somebody like myself could play on the School Board. To me, somebody has to hold folks accountable.”
Halstead, who described herself as “a public health geek,” said in an interview that she was motivated to run after becoming frustrated with the school division’s response to the pandemic, especially school shutdowns and mask mandates.
“There is so much more we could have done for the kids,” she said. “The public health message could have been different and the kids are suffering needlessly.”
Halstead said she will be an advocate for parent choice and against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19. She said decisions should be made by parents in consultation with health providers.
“I see too much strong-arming coming down,” she said. “I would like for parents to have their rights restored.”
On overcrowding, Halstead said the School Board and Board of Supervisors need to look together at a growth plan for the county and that she’d like to see the boards communicate outside of meetings.
“I ran a lot of executive-level tabletop exercises and I would love to see that come to Stafford County,” she said. “I’d like to go a little more non-traditional and informal moving forward.”
Halstead said she wants to closely examine the school division’s budget to ensure that funds are being spent in a way that supports teachers and other staff, such as bus drivers.
“We need to strip this down,” she said. “This onion needs to peeled.”
Broklawski said he will push for the county’s sixth high school to be built in the Hartwood district and for additional new schools to alleviate overcrowding. He said developers should be “contributing to the impact they’re having on the community.”
“More homes equals more schools,” he said.
Broklawski also said he would fight for smaller class sizes and “competitive compensation” for Stafford’s teachers, who he said are being asked to do increasingly more with less time and fewer resources.
He said that when his wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, his children’s teachers provided them with a great deal of the emotional support they needed during that time.
“I saw how much a lot of these educators supported our family,” he said. “I don’t think people realize the difference a lot of these folks make in the lives of our students. To me, it’s important to make sure I show them how much we support them.”
Broklawski said he wants the School Board members to start working together in a more functional, decisive way.
“We’re there to make decisions,” he said. “It is stressful for staff and parents when the School Board continues to kick the can on important issues. Parents and students are both looking for direction. I want to bring function back to the School Board.”
Halstead said that if elected, she would come to board meetings prepared and ready to make decisions “without a political agenda.”
On Oct. 7, Broklawski released a statement about an image Halstead shared to a private Facebook group, which shows zombie-like children reporting that at school that day they learned to question their sexuality and gender identity; to hate Donald Trump, white people and men; and to support socialism.
“This recent post by my opponent highlights her lack of ideas for our children and instead repeats the xenophobic, transphobic, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic hate speech that has become all too common on Facebook. I am offended as the descendant of Holocaust victims, as a parent, and as a candidate who believes politics should be better than this,” Broklawski wrote.
Halstead said she had a different interpretation of the image.
“The meaning to me is that we’ve added so many distractions to our kids’ lives,” she said. “School isn’t about math and spelling and reading anymore—it’s about all these high-level, esoteric issues that kids should not even think about for another 10 years. It’s our job as adults to keep our kids lives innocent and fun for as long as we possibly can and we’re not doing that.”
According to the latest filing with the Virginia Department of Elections, Halstead’s campaign committee has reported receiving no contributions, making no expenditures and having $0 on hand.
Broklawski’s campaign has received a little over $45,000 in donations this year, more than any other Stafford School Board race. Broklawski is the top donor to his campaign, which has also received a total of $2,450 from individuals associated with the Democratic Party and $800 from other Democratic campaign committees, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
His campaign has received $900 in contributions from organized labor—$250 from the Baltimore Washington Construction and Public Employees Laborers PAC, $500 from the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and $200 from Andre Washington, an employee of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele