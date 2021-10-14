Two first-time candidates seek open Hartwood District School Board seat in Hartwood District

“There is so much more we could have done for the kids,” she said. “The public health message could have been different and the kids are suffering needlessly.”

Halstead said she will be an advocate for parent choice and against mandatory vaccination for COVID-19. She said decisions should be made by parents in consultation with health providers.

“I see too much strong-arming coming down,” she said. “I would like for parents to have their rights restored.”

On overcrowding, Halstead said the School Board and Board of Supervisors need to look together at a growth plan for the county and that she’d like to see the boards communicate outside of meetings.

“I ran a lot of executive-level tabletop exercises and I would love to see that come to Stafford County,” she said. “I’d like to go a little more non-traditional and informal moving forward.”

Halstead said she wants to closely examine the school division’s budget to ensure that funds are being spent in a way that supports teachers and other staff, such as bus drivers.

“We need to strip this down,” she said. “This onion needs to peeled.”