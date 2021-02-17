 Skip to main content
Two hospitalized following Wednesday morning blaze
The sole occupant of a home in southern Stafford and a Fredericksburg firefighter were transported to a regional hospital with injuries early Wednesday as a result of a house fire in Stafford County.

First responders were called to 5 Randolph Rd., two blocks west of Ferry Farm Elementary School, at 6:45 a.m. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

Stafford County fire officials said the home is considered a total loss. During the incident, Stafford firefighters were assisted by units from the Fredericksburg Fire Department, as well as Spotsylvania County Fire and Rescue and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

While Stafford Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady has no information on the condition of the home’s occupant, she said injuries to the firefighter were minor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron:

540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

