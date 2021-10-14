Two law enforcement officers seek Hartwood district supervisor seat in Stafford

“I’m not just a supervisor for Hartwood, I’m a supervisor for everybody in the county,” said English. “We serve everybody, and it’s just like my badge with the Sheriff’s Office. It says Stafford County. It doesn’t say Hartwood.”

Jones said he recognizes each county supervisor comes from a different background, and each looks at issues from a different point of view, but he believes he can work harmoniously with all of them, as he did with fellow soldiers during his experiences in the military.

“You’re put in a group of different people from around the country and you have to learn to work together to accomplish the mission,” said Jones. “It’s the same way here.”

English believes one of the biggest issues facing Hartwood residents is traffic and congestion. He supports feeder roads to ease some of that traffic and a bypass for motorists around the U.S. 17 corridor beginning near Fauquier County to divert out-of-state travelers away from the southern Stafford region and back onto Interstate 95.

“Most of the traffic on [U.S.] 17 is coming out of Warrenton, Pennsylvania, places like that,” said English. “Maybe [a bypass] around [U.S.] Route 29 and hit [State] Route 3 to maybe help with some traffic.”