Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Fredericksburg area

The deaths of two more residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District were reported Thursday, bringing the local death toll from COVID-19 to 128 residents.

Both of the recent fatalities were women, according to the Virginia Department of Health. One was Black, in her 60s, and a resident of Caroline County. The other was white, age 80-plus, from Spotsylvania County. Neither lived in a long-term care facility.

Another 232 local residents tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday for a cumulative total of 14,126 cases since the pandemic began.

The total included 5,788 cases in Stafford County; 5,257 in Spotsylvania County; 1,142 in Caroline County; 1,126 in Fredericksburg; and 813 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,190 cases in Culpeper County; 2,691 in Fauquier County; 1,099 in Orange County; and 762 in Westmoreland County.

Virginia reported another 5,379 new cases and 49 new deaths on Thursday for a cumulative total of 382,679 cases and 5,275 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

