Two more deaths bring Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 toll to 77

October has started on a somber note, with two more COVID-19 related deaths at a Spotsylvania County long-term care setting.
The fatalities of a man and woman, both white and in their 80s, bring the local virus death toll to 77 people. Across the area and state, nation and world, the novel coronavirus has been the most lethal among the older set; 69 of 77 local deaths have been among those age 60 and over.
The highest percentage of local deaths—48 percent—has come to the oldest age group, those who are 80 and beyond.
No one under 40 has died in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
But across Virginia, 37 people between the ages of 10 and 39 have died from the respiratory disease—and another 1,553 have been hospitalized with complications.
State data also shows that 93 children up to age 9 were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Also on Thursday, another outbreak was reported at a local long-term care center. Heartfields of Fredericksburg, an assisted-living facility in Stafford County, has less than five cases of COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. The state does not specify an exact caseload when the total is under five.
To date, 16 of the health district’s 21 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have dealt with outbreaks of the virus. The clusters have accounted for more than 346 cases and at least 38 deaths, according to state data. Five facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks, and three of them have reported fatalities.
Cardinal Village in Spotsylvania has reported 36 cases and five deaths; and Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford has 26 cases and five deaths, according to the state website.
Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, also in Spotsylvania, has 51 cases and one death, according to spokesperson Alan Cosby. Thirty of the 39 residents who were sickened have recovered, and all but one of 12 workers who tested positive are back at the facility, he said.
The center remains in close contact with local and state health officials and has full access tonecessary masks and isolation gowns, face shields and goggles.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our residents, family members and teammates impacted by COVID-19,” Cosby said.
Other facilities where people are in close quarters face the same problems in terms of containing the virus. The current outbreak at the Caroline Detention Facility, a Bowling Green center that houses detainees for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has grown to 32 cases, according to the ICE website. Since February, the center has had 37 positive cases.
Meanwhile, other data points show the number of new virus cases reported daily has slowed somewhat. The local health district had 23 new cases on Thursday, the eighth day in a row when new cases numbered in the teens and 20s, compared to days in early and mid-September when they were in the 30s, 40s and even 50s.
The district’s positivity rate—which measures the number of positive results among all tests taken—continued to remain under 5 percent, as did the state’s average, for the last seven days.
And hospitalizations remain low. As of Thursday, the area’s three local hospitals were treating 19 patients with virus symptoms.
Public health officials remind residents not to become complacent, in the midst of the improved data. They stress the continued need for masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
“Moving gatherings outside is a great option for small social gatherings, particularly given the beautiful fall weather,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “It is important to note that even when spending time outdoors, it is still recommended to practice distancing from people who are not part of your household.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
