Two more deaths bring Fredericksburg-area COVID-19 toll to 77

To date, 16 of the health district’s 21 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have dealt with outbreaks of the virus. The clusters have accounted for more than 346 cases and at least 38 deaths, according to state data. Five facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks, and three of them have reported fatalities.

Cardinal Village in Spotsylvania has reported 36 cases and five deaths; and Woodmont Healthcare Center in Stafford has 26 cases and five deaths, according to the state website.

Fredericksburg Health and Rehab, also in Spotsylvania, has 51 cases and one death, according to spokesperson Alan Cosby. Thirty of the 39 residents who were sickened have recovered, and all but one of 12 workers who tested positive are back at the facility, he said.

The center remains in close contact with local and state health officials and has full access tonecessary masks and isolation gowns, face shields and goggles.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of our residents, family members and teammates impacted by COVID-19,” Cosby said.