Two more die locally in virus outbreaks at assisted-living facilities

All staff members and residents were subsequently tested late last week, according to an email from Douglas C. Buttner, regional director.

Spring Arbor is not listed on the state website as having a COVID-19 outbreak, although there often are weekend delays in reporting cases.

Clarke–Hall, who lives in Caroline County, has “watched in horror” as COVID-19 has wrought the worst outcomes, across the state, country and world, among those in long-term care facilities. In Virginia, 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths have resulted from outbreaks in such settings.

“It is very scary,” she said on Sunday. “I try not to cry over it, I do have some moments when I sink kind of low, but I pull back out because I know I can’t function in fear.”

Plus, she has to look out for the man who’s been a father to her and four sisters for more than 50 years, as well as to his two biological children. After her mother died almost five years ago, all the children continued to look out for Clarke–Hall’s stepfather, a retired chemist who suffers from dementia.