Two more Fredericksburg-area clinics will offer free COVID-19 tests

The Rappahannock Area Health District will offer two more free COVID-19 testing clinics this month before ending the events altogether.

The clinics are planned on two Fridays, June 4 and 11, from 1:30–4:30 p.m. at Dixon Park, 1300 Dixon St., Fredericksburg. Those interested can preregister at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing or call 540/899-4797 during business hours.

Local health officials had announced they would stop the weekly events in May because of declining interest—and because testing is available at many local drugstores and doctors’ offices. Then, this week, they decided to “have an end date, rather than just stop the service abruptly,” said Mary Chamberlin, RAHD’s public relations specialist.

In a Tuesday Free Lance–Star story, officials in adjacent health districts stressed the importance of ongoing testing as cases decline. They encouraged those who have symptoms to get tested, and if their results are positive, to let health officials know with whom they’ve been in contact so others can be isolated to keep the infection from spreading.