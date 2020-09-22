Two more local COVID-19 deaths reported at Fredericksburg area long-term care facilities

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more local deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in the Fredericksburg region, one in Spotsylvania County and the other in Stafford County.

The newly reported deaths push the total attributed to the virus in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 73, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Spotsylvania resident was a man in his 80s; the Stafford resident was a woman in her 80s, according to Allison Balmes–John, spokeswoman for the health district. The man and woman were residents at long-term care facilities with current outbreaks, she said, but the health department did not specify which facilities.

The district includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Forty-four of the 73 deaths have been reported in Spotsylvania, far more than any other locality, primarily because of the number of serious virus outbreaks at nursing homes and assisted living facilities there.

In Fredericksburg, Poet’s Walk Memory Care has fewer than five reported cases.

In Spotsylvania, Cardinal Village has a reported 34 cases, with at least one death, and Fredericksburg Health & Rehab has 51 cases, with at least one death.