Two newcomers vie for open Aquia seat on Stafford School Board

Both candidates said in interviews that they want to tackle the school division’s transportation and overcrowding issues and improve teacher pay and retention.

Guy said both problems are rooted in funding for the school division, which she said has been inadequate for at least the past decade. She said she would work to help the county Board of Supervisors understand how chronic underfunding affects the schools.

“So for instance if they’re giving us $10 million short every year for 10 years—that’s $100 million, and with that, we might have had enough bus drivers to get the kids to school on time,” Guy said. “We might have had better facilities, or maybe the teacher retention would been better, so test scores would have been higher, which then impacts the housing market.”

Fauth said he would work to improve transparency and relations between the School Board and Board of Supervisors by creating a long-term planning document for the school division.