Two newcomers vie for open Aquia seat on Stafford School Board

With Aquia District representative Irene Hollerback not seeking re-election to the Stafford County School Board, voters in that district have a choice between two first-time candidates.
David Fauth, who is seeking the Aquia District seat on the Stafford County School Board, is a sales engineer for a database management company.
Fauth said he is running in the district that lies east of Interstate 95 between Aquia and Potomac creeks to be of public service to the community and “make schools better for Stafford County.”
Maya Guy, who is seeking the Aquia District seat on the Stafford County School Board, is is a community activist and stay-at-home mom of six children.
Guy said she decided to run because of how long she has been active in the schools.
“When I look at the issues that affect my community, I don’t see anyone else in my voting district who’s been involved as long as myself,” she said. “If not me, then who? is kind of the thought I had.”
Guy said that being a stay-at-home mom and successfully raising five kids on one income in Stafford shows that she is able to plan, manage and budget, and that she has the necessary time to dedicate to the job.
“I’d be the only person on the board that is a stay-at-home parent,” she said. “So I absolutely have the time to dedicate to doing a good job and learning what I don’t know and studying and coming to the table knowing everything.”
Both candidates said in interviews that they want to tackle the school division’s transportation and overcrowding issues and improve teacher pay and retention.
Guy said both problems are rooted in funding for the school division, which she said has been inadequate for at least the past decade. She said she would work to help the county Board of Supervisors understand how chronic underfunding affects the schools.
“So for instance if they’re giving us $10 million short every year for 10 years—that’s $100 million, and with that, we might have had enough bus drivers to get the kids to school on time,” Guy said. “We might have had better facilities, or maybe the teacher retention would been better, so test scores would have been higher, which then impacts the housing market.”
Fauth said he would work to improve transparency and relations between the School Board and Board of Supervisors by creating a long-term planning document for the school division.
“I feel like a lot of times, it’s reactionary because there isn’t a four-to-five year road map,” he said. “Especially as we’re trying to build new schools and hire new staff and additional bus drivers, it’s important to have that planning document. It would help the Board of Supervisors as well, if they knew, for instance, that the schools are going to ask for $40 million over each year so they can plan and negotiate.”
Fauth said he thinks the School Board should be more decisive and should work to bridge political divisions where possible.
“We are supposed to be independent, so I think we need to understand that Stafford is becoming a more diverse county,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of these issues have been politicized and I don’t think they should be. I don’t think it’s always avoidable, but areas like teacher pay, building a new school and figuring out transportation—those shouldn’t be political issues and they should be resolved.”
Guy said she would make decisions by listening to constituents with different opinions and consulting experts.
“I reach out to friends now who don’t agree with a lot of stuff because I want to understand what they’re thinking,” she said.
On the issue of the recent resolution passed by the Board of Supervisors against the teaching of critical race theory—which is not part of K-12 curriculum—Fauth said he doesn’t think the issue has been well defined.
“We need to come up with a definition [of CRT],” he said, adding that, “The School Board and the Board of Supervisors should have worked this out behind the scenes instead of bringing it up in public.”
Guy said that the resolution was an overstep on the part of the Board of Supervisors and a distraction.
“Everybody fell for that bait, because they’re talking about the resolution or the idea of CRT being there—which it isn’t—and we’re not talking about why they won’t fund our schools, which is why our kids are late,” she said.
