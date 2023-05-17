Two Orange County residents were killed this week in separate crashes, according to Virginia State Police.

The most recent crash occurred Tuesday at 2:11 p.m. on State Route 522 in Orange, just north of State Route 701. State police Sgt. Brent Coffey said 68-year-old John J. O'Donnell Jr. of Locust Grove was heading north in a 2019 GMC Yukon when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Police said O'Donnell died at the scene. The truck driver, a 31-year-old North Chesterfield man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

Coffey said the crash shut down Route 522 for about 10 hours. It remains under investigation.

On Monday, a Burr Hill woman died in a single-vehicle crash on State Route 686 in Culpeper County. Coffey said that Cecelia A. Frye, 69, was heading east, just west of Route 522, when her 2001 Ford Focus ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected before crossing the centerline. The car then ran off the left side of the road and overturned.

Frye died at the scene, police said.