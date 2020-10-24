Two Spotsylvania events celebrate Vote Early Day

“We’ve got to energize, motivate, stir-up and get into good trouble,” he said.

Rod Goode, who participated in the parade along with several family members, including his 21-year-old daughter and 10-year-old nephew, said he especially wanted to set a good example of civic participation for younger generations, which historically have not turned out to vote in great numbers.

“The more involved we get, the better society becomes,” he said. “Every vote counts. We deserve the democracy that we participate in and [last presidential election], we got what we deserved.”

Goode’s daughter Seone said she would be voting for the first time on Saturday.

She said she turned 18 just before the 2016 presidential election, and regrets not registering in time to vote then.

“I think I didn’t understand what was at stake,” she said. “I just think it’s important that people who have the opportunity to use their voices scream as loud as they can.”

As the car parade left the John J. Wright center to process to the early voting location, accompanied by Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputies, the county Republican committee held a rally in front of its headquarters next to the early voting location.