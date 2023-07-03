A trio of Woodbridge men traveled to Spotsylvania County for a Saturday afternoon meetup and two of them ended up being shot, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, deputies responded about 3 p.m. to Grass Market Court in the Lee's Hill area for a report of gun shots. Witnesses said they heard the shots, then a vehicle speeding from the area. Someone also saw several men run into the woods.

Deputies canvased the area and found a vehicle at a convenience store matching the description from witnesses, police said. They also found two young men who’d been shot, one 19 and the other 20. The men were treated at the scene and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Police said it appears the victims came to the area to meet the “unknown subjects,” but no reason was given. A disagreement led to the shooting, they said.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspected shooters, who are described as two black males and another male who is possibly Hispanic.

Tips can be made by phone at 800/928-5822 or 540/582-5822 or online at p3tips.com or spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org.