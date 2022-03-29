U.S. 1 crash update

UPDATE (4:07 p.m.): U.S. 1 has been reopened.
A Tuesday afternoon crash on the Fredericksburg side of the Falmouth Bridge has shut down U.S. 1 in both directions.
An alert was sent by the city at 1:13 p.m. saying a car crash had shut down the highway at the Princess Anne Street intersection.
An updated alert sent by the city shortly before 2 p.m. said U.S. 1 will remain closed "for an undetermined amount of time due to a motor vehicle accident."
Southbound U.S. 1 at the U.S. 17 intersection also is closed.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
