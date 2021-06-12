U.S. 1 study considers corridor upgrade in Spotsylvania

A stretch of U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania County could undergo a long-term transformation, according to a corridor study transportation officials talked about at an online meeting last week.
The study collected data and resident input and will eventually be used to suggest projects to upgrade the highway.
Last week, officials talked about the findings so far, including crash and traffic figures, projections and preliminary plans for various potential projects along the corridor, which stretches from Commonwealth Drive to Arcadia Road.
All of the projects are in the planning stage and would need funding before any work could begin, said Kyle Bates, resident engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg District.
The study includes a survey, which so far has been completed by more than 470 area residents.
Congestion was cited as the biggest problem in the corridor, followed by speeding and a lack of sidewalks. Only 1 percent of respondents said they walk or bike along the highway.
Five years of data found that 41 percent of crashes happened at intersections. The U.S. 1 intersection at Mudd Tavern and Morris roads had the most crashes with 80, followed by the Massaponax Church Road intersection’s 40 crashes.
Many of the 19 project alternatives focus on improving a dozen intersections.
Most of the intersections can handle existing traffic flows, including during peak congestion periods, according to VDOT data. But the study found the corridor lacks access for pedestrians and bicyclists and if no changes are made, most of the intersections will fail to handle the traffic flow by 2030.
Those involved in the study—including county and VDOT officials, along with consultants from Kittleson & Associates—agreed that growth is coming to the area. They also agreed that having “shelf-ready” projects will help garner funding, primarily through the state’s Smart Scale program, which grades projects and ranks them.
Part of the growth along the corridor will be spurred by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, which will be built on land near the U.S. 1 and Hood Drive intersection.
Chris Tiesler of Kittleson & Associates said the study found a “need for pedestrian, bicycle connectivity,” which he described as a “patchwork” as it stands.
Among the preliminary project alternatives is the addition of a shared-use path along the entire corridor.
The study also recommends adding transit stops along the corridor as well as new technology, which would include automated traffic signals with traffic counters and message boards.
The signals would use devices to collect data on traffic, which in turn would be used to adjust the timing for the stop lights. The message boards would be installed to alert drivers of incidents or other issues affecting traffic ahead.
A number of the projects aim to reconfigure intersections with alternatives including traffic signals and roundabouts.
While many of the locations in the study have long-range outlooks, Guinea Station Road includes short- and long-term plans.
The road is one of two access points used for Massaponax High School, and the Guinea Station Road and U.S. 1 intersection fails to handle peak traffic flows, with both congestion and safety being issues, according to the study team. Proposed solutions include adding a roundabout or a traffic signal at the intersection.
Another proposed change would connect the high school’s two parking lots, allowing more traffic to use the River Run Parkway intersection at U.S. 1 on the south side of the school.
Both the roundabout and signal alternatives include the extension of Guinea Station Road across the highway to Smith Station Road, a project in the county’s Comprehensive Plan.
The long-term stop-light alternative would remove left turns from Guinea Station Road and instead use a loop across U.S. 1. Both Guinea Station Road and River Run Parkway would be extended across the highway and connected, forming a loop, which Guinea Station Road traffic would use to turn right onto southbound U.S. 1.
The corridor plan calls for the potential of three roundabouts being added to U.S. 1. That prompted questions from the audience about how roundabouts would handle spillover traffic from Interstate 95 and how multiple roundabouts would be spaced out to avoid issues.
VDOT officials said roundabouts can be more dynamic and adaptable and have fewer issues with traffic flow than signalized intersections, but spacing is important.
“Well, the good thing about roundabouts is they’re going to keep people moving throughout the process,” Bates said, noting that there are “queueing issues with the signals, and then you’re dumping a platoon of traffic onto the next signal, which could potentially cause issues. You won’t necessarily have that with the roundabouts.”
