U.S. 1 study considers corridor upgrade in Spotsylvania

Five years of data found that 41 percent of crashes happened at intersections. The U.S. 1 intersection at Mudd Tavern and Morris roads had the most crashes with 80, followed by the Massaponax Church Road intersection’s 40 crashes.

Many of the 19 project alternatives focus on improving a dozen intersections.

Most of the intersections can handle existing traffic flows, including during peak congestion periods, according to VDOT data. But the study found the corridor lacks access for pedestrians and bicyclists and if no changes are made, most of the intersections will fail to handle the traffic flow by 2030.

Those involved in the study—including county and VDOT officials, along with consultants from Kittleson & Associates—agreed that growth is coming to the area. They also agreed that having “shelf-ready” projects will help garner funding, primarily through the state’s Smart Scale program, which grades projects and ranks them.

Part of the growth along the corridor will be spurred by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic, which will be built on land near the U.S. 1 and Hood Drive intersection.