U.S. 17 bridge in Spotsylvania to be demolished

  • 0

Crews are scheduled to start demolishing the old U.S. 17 bridge over Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Tuesday.

The bridge-widening work is expected to last four weeks, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The first half of the new bridge over I–95 is ready, and traffic was recently shifted onto the new span so work can start on the southbound side of the new bridge. The lanes in the completed half of the new span will eventually serve northbound traffic.

Crews are expected to start demolition work early Tuesday, and traffic impacts should be expected throughout the demolition. Nearby residents may hear noise from overnight construction, as well.

The work will require overnight lane closures both ways and intermittent full traffic stops on I–95. The full stops traffic stops will be in effect between midnight and 3 a.m. on weekdays for up to 30 minutes.

Work on the southbound bridge has closed access to Overview Drive from U.S. 17. Traffic can use Hospital Boulevard to reach Overview Drive.

The traffic impacts are expected to continue during the project, scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Work on the $23.5 million project started in December 2020. When the project is finished, U.S. 17 will have four lanes between Latitude Street and the Hospital Boulevard intersection, along with a shared-used path on one side and a sidewalk on the other.

According to VDOT, 28,000 vehicles use U.S. 17 every day in the project area.

