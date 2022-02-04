U.S. 17 closed in Stafford after excavator strikes overpass

All northbound lanes of U.S. 17 at the Interstate 95 interchange in Stafford County are closed after an excavator rammed into the northbound I-95 exit ramp overpass.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An emergency inspection of the closed overpass is underway, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a 9:50 a.m. news release Friday. VDOT urged drivers to avoid the area as the inspection is causing delays.

A local VDOT spokeswoman said northbound I-95 traffic heading to northbound U.S. 17 should continue to the Centreport Parkway exit and get onto southbound I-95 in order to get back to U.S. 17, where that exit ramp remains open.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.