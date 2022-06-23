U.S. 17 exit ramp change coming up

A temporary change is coming to an exit ramp on U.S. 17 in Stafford County to increase safety during construction of the northbound Interstate 95 Rappahannock River crossing project.

The change to the U.S. 17 off-ramp is scheduled to take effect Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Northbound I–95 traffic heading toward Falmouth will stop before turning right onto U.S. 17, instead of yielding before merging with traffic.

“The temporary traffic pattern will improve safety by removing the merge movement between the current off-ramp and Short Street as the project progresses at the interchange,” VDOT spokesperson Darragh Frye said in a news release.

She said new signs will be uncovered after crews close the portion of the existing off-ramp.

“Once construction is complete, I–95 northbound travelers exiting to Route 17 will use a single off-ramp,” Frye said in the release. “The new ramp will be controlled by a traffic signal at the Route 17 intersection, and will have triple left-turn lanes to access northbound Route 17, and a right turn lane to access onto southbound Route 17.”

The northbound crossing project, which will add three new lanes, is scheduled to be completed in spring 2024.

