U.S. 17 exit stoplight change coming this week

Temporary stoplights to manage traffic entering and exiting northbound Interstate 95 at the U.S. 17 interchange in Stafford County are set to be activated this week.

The stoplights, east of the interchange and related to the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project, “will go into full color operation on Friday,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

In order to prepare for the new lights, the U.S. 17 northbound ramp for northbound I-95 will be closed through early Friday.

VDOT said traffic that would use the closed exit can continue north on U.S. 17, use the on-ramp to southbound I-95, take the loop ramp from southbound Route 17 and use the exit onto northbound I-95.

Once the signals are ready, VDOT said “crews will close the single lane bridge over Route 17 that carries I-95 northbound ramp traffic, and the loop ramps from Route 17 southbound to I-95 northbound, and from I-95 northbound to Route 17 northbound.”

Drivers will notice several changes with the temporary signals.

Northbound I-95 traffic exiting to northbound and southbound U.S. 17 will use a single exit ramp. Traffic heading toward Falmouth will use a right-turn lane on the ramp while traffic heading the other way on the highway will use dual left-turn lanes.

Southbound U.S. 17 traffic heading to northbound I-95 will use dual left-turn lanes managed by the new signals. VDOT said the signals will be coordinated with timing at other nearby intersections.

The temporary signals will be in place until the crossing project’s completion. After that, permanent traffic signals will be installed at the exit, where there will be three left-turn lanes for traffic exiting onto northbound U.S. 17, along with a right-turn lane for southbound U.S. 17.

The $132 million crossing project will add three new lanes to northbound I-95 between U.S. 17 and State Route 3, separating through traffic from local traffic. The project is scheduled for a summer 2024 completion.