U.S. 17 in southern Stafford closed to remove fallen tree, downed power lines
Officials say all lanes on U.S. 17 in southern Stafford are expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon while crews remove a downed tree and repair power lines.

The road has been closed near Lendall Lane since early this morning. A crew with the Virginia Department of Transportation is on scene assisting local law enforcement with detouring traffic.

U.S. 17 northbound traffic is being detoured to Melchers Drive back to Route 17. U.S. 17 southbound traffic is being diverted to Lendall Lane to Washington Street through the Belmont Hills neighborhood to access U.S. 1.

