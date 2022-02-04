 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. 17 lanes re-opened in Stafford
U.S. 17 lanes re-opened in Stafford

  • Updated
UPDATE: All previously closed lanes at the U.S. 17 and Interstate 95 interchange have been re-opened after this morning's incident, VDOT reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release that the bridge inspection deemed the overpass ramp to be "safe for travel." The right shoulder on the bridge "will remain closed and will be barricaded with barrels."

All northbound lanes of U.S. 17 at the Interstate 95 interchange in Stafford County are closed after an excavator rammed into the northbound I-95 exit ramp overpass.

An emergency inspection of the closed overpass is underway, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a 9:50 a.m. news release Friday. VDOT urged drivers to avoid the area as the inspection is causing delays.

A local VDOT spokeswoman said northbound I-95 traffic heading to northbound U.S. 17 should continue to the Centreport Parkway exit and get onto southbound I-95 in order to get back to U.S. 17, where that exit ramp remains open.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

