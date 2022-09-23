U.S. 17 traffic shift delayed

The traffic shift in the U.S. 17 widening work zone scheduled for Friday morning has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

The first half of the new bridge over Interstate 95 being built as part of the project is ready, and traffic will be shifted onto the new span so work can start on the other half of the new bridge, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The lanes in the completed half of the new span will eventually serve northbound traffic.

Work on the southbound bridge will close access to Overview Drive from U.S. 17. Traffic can use Hospital Boulevard to reach Overview Drive.

U.S. 17 will narrow to two lanes, with periodic lane closures, throughout the project, which is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Work on the $23.5 million project started in December 2020. When the project is finished, U.S. 17 will have four lanes between Latitude Street and the Hospital Boulevard intersection, along with a shared-used path on one side and a sidewalk on the other.

According to VDOT, 28,000 vehicles use U.S. 17 daily in the project area.