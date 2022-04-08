Ukrainian crisis underscores need for sister-city partnerships

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, René Pöltl says it’s never been more crucial for people from different parts of the the world to continue their partnerships with fellow cities—and their friendship with one other.

Pöltl was among 15 visitors from Schwetzingen, Fredericksburg’s sister city in southwestern Germany, near the borders of Switzerland and France. Pöltl is both mayor and manager of the city, known for its castle and gardens.

“In my opinion, it was always important, but maybe it’s much more important to stay together now,” Pöltl said. “That not only means our presidents and our politicians, it means the people should stay together … to talk about the topics and to exchange thoughts.”

What’s happening is Ukraine was at the forefront of discussions between the German visitors and their Fredericksburg-area hosts. Pöltl described how his city of 22,000 residents has helped the 500 refugees who’ve relocated there and how the actions of President Vladimir Putin have struck fear into Germans, particularly the young people.

“This is the first war we have [had] next to us in decades. Our children, the young people, they fear because they didn’t realize that something like this could happen in their world,” he said. “I mean, it’s 400 miles away by car.”

His 17-year-old daughter shares concerns about climate change and COVID-19 as well as war-time atrocities shown on the nightly news.

“She says, why have we to grow up in such a world?” he said to his American visitors. “I have no good answer. What should I tell her?”

While Pöltl may struggle to answer those questions, he’s had to come up with a plan to help the Ukrainians, just as his city did in 2015 and 2016 when refugees from Afghanistan and Syria relocated there.

“And some of them are still there,” said Cindie Kelly, a Fredericksburg resident who’s part of the sister city group. “For you to take even more when you already have so much room taken up …”

“It’s difficult at the moment,” Pöltl agreed.

“But you do it,” Kelly said.

“Oh yeah, of course,” the German mayor answered. “We have to do it. No question about it.”

He said refugees receive money from the state so they’re able to have some semblance of a normal life, then noted that Ukrainian women, who are extremely grateful for help, immediately ask what they can do.

“They want to work, they want to earn their own money,” he said, adding that their children are uncharacteristically quiet. “Some of them don’t speak anymore. Then it takes two or three days and then it changes, they feel safer. It’s not [like] coming home, but they have a good situation [in Germany].”

Some of the refugees are placed in homes; others stay in hotels or sports halls. Countries throughout the European Union have pledged to take in Ukrainians although it’s not always clear how many may be coming to a particular area—until they arrive, Pöltl said.

Schwetzingen and Fredericksburg have had an informal relationship since 2009, then made the arrangement formal 10 years ago.

As the Germans and Americans talked during this visit—which also included visits to Washington, Mount Vernon, Jamestown and Colonial Williamsburg—they’re realized how many connections they have with each other and beyond.

For instance, Doris Mullis grew up in Germany, met her husband when he was stationed there and now lives in Spotsylvania County. She returns to Germany once a year to visit family.

In addition, her son, Chris, is an Army major who was sent to Poland when Russia’s invasion began.

“I have family in Germany who are extremely worried and for me, it is very personal,” she said, noting her son’s proximity to the fighting. “All we can do is hope.”

Kelly once hosted an exchange student from Ukraine, and she’s been able to check on the woman and her family over the internet. Like Mullis, Kelly has a son in the military, although she doesn’t know his location.

“It’s such a mix of emotions that you experience,” she said. “It’s hard to put into words, you know? It’s just horrific what’s happening.”

Kelly said that as she’s talked with their guests, she was struck in particular by one comment. A German woman said she and her countrymen have come to realize “the United States cannot do everything for us” in terms of being the only one to respond to global conflicts, and that individual countries have to be prepared on their own.

The Germans and Americans agreed the war had brought countries across the world together to stand as one against Russia.

“It really has united us,” Kelly said, “and that has been a good thing.”

