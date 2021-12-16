UMW begins demolition of residence hall

The University of Mary Washington has begun to demolish one of a pair of residence halls built in the late 1990s.

Alvey Hall was completed in 1990 and was a sought-after residence hall because it was built with central air conditioning.

It has been closed since the summer 2018, when mold was discovered in the building and in its twin, Arrington Hall.

Arrington Hall reopened following mold remediation, but Alvey, which had housed 113 upper-class residents, has remained closed.

According to a September 2018 report to the Board of Visitors, plans were in the works to gut and completely renovate Alvey Hall, with construction slated to start in 2019 and a planned reopening in fall 2020.

The university intended to use a portion of $24.5 million in bond proceeds in 2018 and 2019 to pay for the renovation of Alvey Hall and Virginia Hall, according to a summary of capital projects presented to the Board of Visitors in November 2018.

The summary noted that “UMW [is] evaluating whether retention and renovation of Alvey is required for near/mid-term use based on a bed-count and revenue analysis.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}