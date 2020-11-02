UMW declares Day of Democracy to encourage students to vote

Voting as a commuting student at the University of Mary Washington required careful planning, Marina Castro–Meirelles remembers.

“I had to think about, ‘All right, do I vote before I go to campus or will I have enough time on the way back before polls close?’ “ she said. “It required clear thinking.”

The 2018 graduate observed that she wasn’t alone.

Despite being registered to vote—87 percent of eligible UMW students were registered in 2016—many of her peers didn’t actually cast ballots because they couldn’t find time between their classes to head to the polls or they didn’t know where to vote, Castro–Meirelles said.

“One of the things we know about voting is that convenience helps,”’ she said. “The closer [the polling place is] is or the more time you have in the day, the more likely you are to vote. It was about figuring out how we could close that gap for college students, that ballot accessibility gap.”

Castro–Meirelles and other interested students started circulating a petition, requesting that the university cancel classes on Election Day so students would have time to cast their ballots.