UMW declares Day on Democracy to encourage students to vote

It’s a chance for students and faculty to celebrate the democratic process through community engagement activities and volunteer opportunities.

According to organizers, it is the first student-initiated event of its kind at a public, four-year institution in the United States.

Castro–Meirelles said her original petition was well-received, but then the semester ended and she graduated.

“I was just kind of sitting with it, thinking, ‘What now?’ ” she said. “I realized that if we were going to move past the petition into actual institutional change, it was going to require more research and effort. We were going to have to put together a proposal that examined every aspect of the idea.”

In March of 2019, the University Faculty Council approved her proposal to cancel most classes on Election Day going forward.

But this is just one aspect of what she and other organizers envisioned.