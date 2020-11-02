UMW declares Day on Democracy to encourage students to vote

Voting as a commuting student at the University of Mary Washington required careful planning, Marina Castro–Meirelles remembers.
“I had to think about, ‘All right, do I vote before I go to campus or will I have enough time on the way back before polls close?’ ” she said. “It required clear thinking.”
The 2018 graduate observed that she wasn’t alone.
Despite being registered to vote—87 percent of eligible UMW students were registered in 2016—many of her peers didn’t actually cast ballots because they couldn’t find time between their classes to head to the polls or they didn’t know where to vote, Castro–Meirelles said.
“One of the things we know about voting is that convenience helps,”’ she said. “The closer [the polling place] is or the more time you have in the day, the more likely you are to vote. It was about figuring out how we could close that gap for college students, that ballot accessibility gap.”
Castro–Meirelles and other interested students started circulating a petition, requesting that the university cancel classes on Election Day so students would have time to cast their ballots.
From that informal petition two years ago has sprung the university’s first annual Day on Democracy, which will be celebrated Nov. 3.
It’s a chance for students and faculty to celebrate the democratic process through community engagement activities and volunteer opportunities.
According to organizers, it is the first student-initiated event of its kind at a public, four-year institution in the United States.
Castro–Meirelles said her original petition was well-received, but then the semester ended and she graduated.
“I was just kind of sitting with it, thinking, ‘What now?’ ” she said. “I realized that if we were going to move past the petition into actual institutional change, it was going to require more research and effort. We were going to have to put together a proposal that examined every aspect of the idea.”
In March of 2019, the University Faculty Council approved her proposal to cancel most classes on Election Day going forward.
But this is just one aspect of what she and other organizers envisioned.
“It has always been about more than cancelling classes,” Castro–Meirelles said. “The vision has been to not really cancel classes but replace classes with community and civic engagement activities. That was part of the framing from the beginning. It’s not a day off, it’s a day on something else—on the polls, on the community, on democracy.”
The pandemic put a damper on some of the plans, but a committee, chaired by UMW senior Ashley Utz, Associate Professor of Psychological Science David Stahlman and Sarah Dewees, associate director of UMW’s Center for Community Engagement, began meeting in February of this year to develop civic programming throughout the fall semester, culminating on Election Day.
September and October were full of virtual mini civics lessons and campus-wide celebrations of national events, such as Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22 and Vote Early Day on Oct. 24.
Students were invited to tune in to Professor Emeritus William Crawley’s Great Presidential Lives lecture series, play Democracy Bingo and enter the Freedom Now Voting Competition—a contest honoring former professor and civil rights leader James Farmer to see which of five university teams casts the most votes in the election.
Events planned for Election Day itself include lectures on the state of democracy here and abroad; climate change; the local and national Black Lives Matter movement; volunteer opportunities; and an evening “Democracy Celebration” with a Los Angeles-based DJ.
The Center for Community Engagement will provide Election Day care packages, filled with herbal tea, chocolate, play dough for stress relief and handwritten messages.
The center will also help students figure out where to vote and moderate an online Wall of Hope, where members of the campus community can share their thoughts on the election and all the events of 2020.
Along with the Day on Democracy, UMW is promoting civil discourse and on campus during an extremely divisive time through its ASPIRE Speak initiative, which launched this semester.
Students are encouraged to “speak up, not over” by being open to different opinions, engaging in conversation with others and challenging themselves.
“We want students to feel there is path forward and that there is absolutely a role for them to play as we look to the future,” Castro–Meirelles said.
