UMW holds graduation ceremony for class of 2021

It wasn’t clear until just a few weeks ago—when Gov. Ralph Northam relaxed some of the restrictions on in-person gatherings—that ceremonies for the current slate of graduates would be possible.

“I had hoped there would be, but frankly, I was prepared for the worst,” said English and creative writing major Jack Pollard. “It would have been fitting for this year.”

Even when he learned there would be a ceremony, Pollard said he was “apprehensive.”

But waiting to process into the campus Recreation Field for the commencement, Pollard said he was glad his parents, sister and best friend would be able to see him walk across the stage in cap and gown.

“Let’s face it, this is their day,” he said.

Between 100 and 150 members of the Class of 2021 participated in each of the ceremonies Saturday.

While their COVID year left some students weary, others welcomed the formal event to celebrate making it through.

“I’m excited there is [a ceremony],” said Tricia Rampersad, 40, who graduated Saturday with her bachelor of liberal studies in leadership and management. “I feel it’s well-deserved, especially getting through the pandemic.”