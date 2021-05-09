UMW holds graduation ceremony for class of 2021

Stephanie Johnson wanted her kindergarten students to be with her as she graduated with her master’s degree in education from the University of Mary Washington on Saturday afternoon.
She spent the past semester as a teacher intern at a Stafford County elementary school, and she often explained to the class of 5- and 6-year-olds that they were helping her learn how to teach.
“I wanted them to be there with me as I graduated,” said Johnson. So with the help of her mentor teacher, she had each student sign his or her name on her graduation cap in gold fabric marker.
“I wanted it to be in their handwriting,” she said.
Johnson’s cap was among many that displayed personal flair or meaningful quotes during UMW’s class of 2021 graduation ceremonies.
The event was one of six small, socially distant ceremonies the university scheduled to honor this year’s graduating class, which spent an entire year navigating the complexities of attending college during a pandemic.
“I didn’t think it would work out,” said Johnson of the commencement.
Earlier last week, the university finally recognized its 2020 graduates during three outdoor ceremonies. Last year’s commencement had been postponed and eventually canceled because of the pandemic.
It wasn’t clear until just a few weeks ago—when Gov. Ralph Northam relaxed some of the restrictions on in-person gatherings—that ceremonies for the current slate of graduates would be possible.
“I had hoped there would be, but frankly, I was prepared for the worst,” said English and creative writing major Jack Pollard. “It would have been fitting for this year.”
Even when he learned there would be a ceremony, Pollard said he was “apprehensive.”
But waiting to process into the campus Recreation Field for the commencement, Pollard said he was glad his parents, sister and best friend would be able to see him walk across the stage in cap and gown.
“Let’s face it, this is their day,” he said.
Between 100 and 150 members of the Class of 2021 participated in each of the ceremonies Saturday.
While their COVID year left some students weary, others welcomed the formal event to celebrate making it through.
“I’m excited there is [a ceremony],” said Tricia Rampersad, 40, who graduated Saturday with her bachelor of liberal studies in leadership and management. “I feel it’s well-deserved, especially getting through the pandemic.”
English major Elizabeth Boyer said the commencement event let her act out the picture of college graduation that she’d visualized since she was a little girl.
“It’s important to have that,” she said. “And I know it’s important for my parents.”
